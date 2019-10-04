By THE CITIZEN

Tanzania has opened a special bank account in which those accused of economic sabotage and have sought for amnesty can return the money.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mr Biswalo Mganga said the account was opened at the Bank of Tanzania.

Last week President John Magufuli extended the amnesty deadline for those charged with tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes from September 29 to October 6.

The DPP said 467 people had promised to return the money in exchange for having their economic sabotage charges dropped.

Mr Mganga told reporters on Thursday that there are unscrupulous people including lawyers hoodwinking the accused, claiming they will help them deposit money at the DPP's office. "Is is not true," he asserted.

“Anyone who will deposit the money in another account, whether at my office (DPP) or the TRA (revenue authority), it will not be recognised,” he said.

