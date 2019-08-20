alexa Tanzania journalist Kabendera's case set for August 30 - Daily Nation
Tanzania journalist Kabendera's case set for August 30

Tuesday August 20 2019

Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera.

Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera sits inside the Kisutu Residents Magistrate Court in Tanzania's capital Dar es Salaam on August 5, 2019. The economic crimes case against him will be heard on August 30, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • In early August, Kabendera’s lawyer Jebra Kambole was reported saying the questioning of the journalist indicated that his arrest and prosecution are linked to his work.
The EastAfrican
By The EastAfrican
Tanzania on Monday set the hearing of an economic crimes case against journalist Erick Kabendera for August 30, 2019.

Kabendera was charged on August 5 with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime.

He was arrested the previous week over what police said were issues concerning his citizenship.

Britain, the United States and rights groups in early August urged Tanzania to guarantee due process of law for the journalist.

Kabendera, 39, has written for national and international publications, including, The EastAfrican, The Guardian and The Times of London.

