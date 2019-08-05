alexa Tanzania journalist Kabendera charged with money laundering, tax evasion - Daily Nation
Tanzania journalist Kabendera charged with money laundering, tax evasion

Monday August 5 2019

Tanzania journalist Erick Kabendera.

Tanzania journalist Erick Kabendera was denied bail in a court in the country's capital Dar es salaam. PHOTO | BBC 

  • Charges against Mr Kabendera have changed in the last week.
  • The journalist is also accused of failing to pay tax of Tsh173.2 million (Ksh7.8 million) and further laundering the same amount.
By DOROTHY NDALU
Dar es Salaam,

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera was on Monday charged with economic crimes, a week after his arrest.

At the Resident Magistrate’s Court in Kisutu in Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam, he was charged with crimes including tax evasion and money laundering.

Mr Kabendera, who was arrested on the evening of July 29, was set to be appear at the court for his bail hearing after police said they were investigating his citizenship.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Kabendera allegedly committed the offences between January 2015 and July this year.

He is accused of knowingly assisting in the conduct of a criminal racket, with intent to reap profit or other benefits.

The journalist is also accused of failing to pay tax of Tsh173.2 million (Ksh7.8 million). He is further accused of laundering Tsh173.2 million (Ksh7.8 million).

Charges against Mr Kabendera have changed in the last week.

Police initially said they were investigating his citizenship. His lawyers later released a statement, saying he would be charged with sedition in connection to an article published in The Economist about the nation's president entitled: John Magufuli is bulldozing Tanzania’s freedom.

-Additional reporting by BBC.