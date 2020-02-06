By XINHUA

More by this Author

Ongoing heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in most parts of Tanzania as the death toll rose to 40 by Wednesday and residents in the country kept on counting losses.

The deaths were reported in Lindi, Mwanza, Morogoro and Manyara regions. In addition, the officials said more than 15,000 people were left homeless after the floods swept away an estimated 1,750 houses.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) forecast more heavy rains and thunderstorms in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

Godfrey Zambi, Lindi regional commissioner, told visiting Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa that a total of 21 people have been killed by floods since the rains started to hit the southern region a couple of days ago.

Mr Majaliwa spent the whole day on Wednesday inspecting areas affected by the rains in Lindi region.

Wilbroad Mutafungwa, Morogoro regional police commander, said seven people were killed by floods in Mvomero and Malinyi districts, adding that three of the seven victims were children who were drowned in an unfinished pit latrine.

Advertisement

In Babati district in Manyara region, three people were reported killed by the rains that also destroyed roads, farms, food crops, public structures, including schools and hospitals and maimed livestock.

John Mongella, Mwanza regional commissioner, said the rains killed nine people and destroyed houses and bridges.

Masanja Kadogosa, the Director General of the Tanzania Railway Corporation, said rail transport between Morogoro and the capital Dodoma was suspended on Wednesday after rail stretch was washed away by the rains.