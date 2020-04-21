Tanzania records 84 new virus cases, Uganda 1

By THE CITIZEN

Dar es Salaam. Eighty four people in Tanzania have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 254, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu has said in the latest update.

She also said that three people had succumbed to Covid-19 in Dar es Salaam on the day when the Parliament of Tanzania confirmed that one MP had contracted the virus.

In a statement released by the ministry, the new patients are spread out in 17 regions of mainland Tanzania including Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Pwani (3), Tanga (3) , Dodoma (3) Manyara (2) Ruvuma (2) Morogoro(2) and Mwanza 3.

The others are from Rukwa (2), Lindi (1), Mara (1), Tabora (1), Mtwara (1), and Kagera 1.

The new data show the virus is making inroads in the country's rural regions which were initially spare from the Covid-19 infections.

The Minister further confirmed that 16 of the new cases were from Zanzibar, as announced earlier on.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu also said that the patients from Tanzania's mainland are all admitted and are all doing well except four who require specialised care.

ONE MORE CASE IN UGANDA

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Uganda, a 46-year-old Burundian refugee who entered the country through Tanzania has tested positive for coronavirus.

The new cases brings to 56 the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.