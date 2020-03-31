Dar es Salaam

Tanzania has recorded its first Covid-19 death.

While making the announcement on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the 49-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus at Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam.

“I regret to announce that we have registered the first Covid-19 death in the country,” Ms Mwalimu said in a statement.

OTHER AILMENTS

“The deceased is a Tanzanian man who was also suffering from other health complications….May his soul rest in peace,” added Ms Mwalimu.

She said so far, Tanzania has confirmed a total of 19 coronavirus cases.

“As of today, March 31, 2020, we have confirmed a total of 19 Covid-19 cases whereby out of the number, one has died and one has been treated and discharged from hospital,” she said.

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 16.