Tanzania man succumbs to Covid-19 in first virus death
Tuesday March 31 2020
Dar es Salaam
Tanzania has recorded its first Covid-19 death.
While making the announcement on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the 49-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus at Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam.
“I regret to announce that we have registered the first Covid-19 death in the country,” Ms Mwalimu said in a statement.
OTHER AILMENTS
“The deceased is a Tanzanian man who was also suffering from other health complications….May his soul rest in peace,” added Ms Mwalimu.
She said so far, Tanzania has confirmed a total of 19 coronavirus cases.
“As of today, March 31, 2020, we have confirmed a total of 19 Covid-19 cases whereby out of the number, one has died and one has been treated and discharged from hospital,” she said.
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 16.
Ms Mwalimu said the case involved a 46-year-old woman who had returned from Belgium on March 15 aboard a RwandAir plane.