Tanzania suspends National Laboratory boss

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s health minister Ummy Mwalimu has suspended the national community health laboratory director Dr Nyambura Moremi and the quality assurance manager Jacob Lusekelo with immediate effect.

This follows President John Magufuli’s speech on May 3 when he cast doubts over the country's Covid-19 tally that has so far seen 480 people test positive.

“The findings so far show that something is wrong somewhere,” said the President.

The minister has also named a 10-person special committee led by Prof Eligius Lyamuya to investigate the collection of Covid-19 samples at the lab.

The committee, which is made up of six university dons and three laboratory experts, is supposed to present its findings with 10 days.

The committee’s members are Prof Said Aboud, Prof Gabriel Shirima, Prof Steven Mshana, Prof Rudovick Kazwala, Dr Thomas Marandu, Dr Mabula Kasubi, Dr Danstan Hipolite, Ms Viola Msangi and Mr Jaffer Sufi.

