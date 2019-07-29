Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera 'arrested'

By The EastAfrican

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera was on Monday evening 'arrested' at his home in a Dar es Salaam suburb by people who claimed they were police officers.

Mr Kabendera, a freelancer who writes for various local and international publications including The EastAfrican, was taken to Oysterbay Police Station in the city centre where he was still being questioned by the time this story was published.

A relative who preferred not to be named said Mr Kabendera was forcefully whisked away by at least six men in a Toyota Alphard sedan.

"The men did not show any identity cards, they also took both Erick and his wife's mobile phones," the relative said.

Mr Kabendera's wife Loy who confirmed the incident, said her husband was arrested in broad daylight, in front of curious neighbours who were not allowed to take photos.