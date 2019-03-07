 Tanzanian teacher sentenced to death - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Tanzanian teacher sentenced to death after pupil died of beating

Thursday March 7 2019

gavel

Judge Lameck Mlacha found teacher Respicius Mutazangira "guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of voluntary homicide". PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

BUKOBA,

A Tanzanian court sentenced a teacher to death Wednesday after a 13-year-old pupil died from a beating meted out by him in a case that sparked a national debate on corporal punishment in schools.

The child, Sperius Eradius, died on August 27, days after the beating for allegedly stealing another teacher's handbag, according to family members.

Judge Lameck Mlacha of the court in Bukoba in the north west, found teacher Respicius Mutazangira "guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of voluntary homicide" and sentenced him to death.

Mutazangira has the right to appeal.

The boy's parents, in protest, had refused to bury their son until authorities arrested the teacher and suspended the school principal.

Related Content

The case triggered an uproar, with condemnations from rights organisations.

It followed another case in 2016, in which a girl was allegedly forced to remove her underwear before being caned by four teachers in succession.

The girl's alleged crime was serial absenteeism.

Corporal punishment is allowed under a 1979 law, but with restrictions.

Blows may only be administered by principals, must be focused on the hands or buttocks with the use of a light and flexible rod, and may only be dealt out in a "reasonable" manner in the case of serious offences.

In a report in 2017, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said "Widespread corporal punishment... often takes brutal and humiliating forms in Tanzanian schools," and called on the government to ban such beatings.

Related Stories

Wed Jan 19 20:10:33 EAT 2011

Death row inmates living in anxiety, unsure of last day

Ten years ago, Rashi Shah was living the good life. He had a fancy house, an expensive car

  • Thu Apr 05 00:59:00 EAT 2018 Team sets out to define life imprisonment
  • Thu Dec 14 13:50:59 EAT 2017 Mandatory death sentence now unconstitutional in Kenya
  • Mon Dec 18 01:45:00 EAT 2017 What Supreme Court ruling on death sentence means