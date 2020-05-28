By XINHUA

Tunis

Tunisian Defence Minister Imed Hazgui and British Ambassador to Tunisia Louise De Sousa met Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries as well as developments on the regional scene.

The Tunisian minister stressed the need to promote military cooperation and to diversify its components in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

Hazgui reiterated Tunisia's position which calls for a rapid and comprehensive solution to the crisis in Libya through national dialogue and within the framework of respect for international legitimacy.

"The solution to the Libyan crisis should be based on the agreement of all its factions away from any foreign interference," Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) quoted the minister as saying.

On her part, the British diplomat hailed Tunisia's success in confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

