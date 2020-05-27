Jribi told a press briefing that 75 percent of activities in the industry, services and construction sectors, which were previously closed to curb the spread of Covid-19, will resume activity on May 26.

By XINHUA

TUNIS

After a lockdown of more than two months, Tunisia on Tuesday conditionally reopened cafes and restaurants as part of its partial lifting of the anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Under the government's decision, customers have to take away with the ordered drinks and meals without staying in the cafes and restaurants, in order to avoid gatherings.

These conditions will continue to be applied until June 4, after which cafes and restaurants will resume their activities normally.

On May 21, Lobna Jribi, Tunisian minister in charge of major national projects, announced new measures to revive the economy.

The gradual opening of the economy remains dependent on compliance with the preventive measures, including wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

As of Monday night, Tunisia reported no new Covid-19 case. So far, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country remained at 1,051.