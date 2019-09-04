alexa South Africa police say two charred bodies found in Johannesburg store - Daily Nation
South Africa police say two charred bodies found in Johannesburg store

Wednesday September 4 2019

South Africa xenophobic attacks

South African looters try to break into an alleged foreign-owned shop during a riot in the Johannesburg suburb of Turffontein on September 2, 2019 in a new wave of violence targeting foreign nationals. PHOTO | GUILLEM SARTORIO | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
JOHANNESBURG

South African police on Wednesday said they found two charred bodies in a shop in the Johannesburg township of Alexandra, bringing the death toll from xenophobic attacks to seven.

"Yes, it is confirmed that two bodies (were found) in a shop, they were burnt out," Wayne Minnaar, Johannesburg Metro police spokesman said, adding the circumstances were unclear.

According to local television news network eNCA the bodies were discovered by people scavenging for scrap metal following violence overnight Monday to Tuesday when foreign-owned shops were attacked and torched.