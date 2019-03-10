 UN chief proposes cutting DRC force - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

UN chief proposes cutting DR Congo peacekeeping force

Sunday March 10 2019

MONUSCO in DRC

A UN mission's armoured personnel carrier patrols on November 5, 2013 on Chanzu hill, 80 kilometres north of Goma, in the eastern North Kivu region of the DRC, that was one of the M23 rebels' last stands. PHOTO | JUNIOR D KANNAH | AFP 

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES,

UN chief Antonio Guterres has proposed shrinking the large peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After presidential elections in December that ended Joseph Kabila's rule and improved security, the 16,000-strong mission known as MONUSCO now can be reconfigured, UN officials have said.

Mr Guterres suggested a reduction of about 2,000 people, in a report to the Security Council obtained by AFP Saturday.

The United Nations has been present in the DRC for about two decades. MONUSCO is one of its biggest, most expensive missions. Its annual budget is about $1.11 billion.

"I propose to reduce the current strength of MONUSCO uniformed personnel by 1,600 military personnel, 35 individual police officers and one formed police unit," the UN chief argued in his report.

Related Content

"I also propose a 30 percent reduction in the number of military observers."

"However, should the Security Council deem it necessary to maintain MONUSCO at its current troops and police levels, it would be imperative that the commensurate resources be made available to enable the Mission to fulfill its mandated tasks," Mr Guterres stressed.

Discussions on drawing down MONUSCO come as the United States, the number one financial contributor to UN peacekeeping, is seeking to reduce its share of the UN budget for peace operations.

US national security advisor John Bolton in December said the United States will seek to wind down long-running UN peacekeeping missions that do not bring long-term peace.

Related Stories

15/2/2019

Tshisekedi calls for better armed UN peacekeepers

Tshisekedi also called for healthy cooperation with Europe

  • 8/1/2019 10 civilians, children killed in east DRC
  • 16/11/2018 8 UN peacekeepers killed in DR Congo
  • 31/1/2019 DR Congo seeks UN help against Hutu rebels