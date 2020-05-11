By XINHUA

BAMAKO

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (Minusma) confirmed Sunday evening that three of its peacekeepers were killed after home-made bombs exploded near Aguelhok in northern Mali.

The peacekeepers were on a routine patrol.

Four other peacekeepers were severely injured and are receiving treatment, Minusma said in a press release.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, special representative of the UN secretary-general for Mali and head of the Minusma, strongly condemned these "cowardly acts" whuxh he said aim to paralyse Minusma's operations on the ground.

ARREST TERRORISTS

"We will have to combine all efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these terrorist acts so that they can answer for their crimes," Mr Annadif said.

Minusma was deployed in 2013 to support political processes in Mali.

During a failed coup in 2012, extremist militias took control of Mali's north.