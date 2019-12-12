The disappearance of the two activists raised a storm in Kenya with rights watchdogs Amnesty International, and the families of the victims bring the case at the High Court demanding they be produced.

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The US government is imposing financial restrictions on five South Sudanese security officials accused of kidnapping and torturing activists in Kenya.

The US Treasury said the five will be barred from doing business or owning property on US soil for having a hand in the kidnapping and possible killing of a human rights lawyer and an opposition politician associated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in Opposition.

DISAPPEARED

According to a statement published on Tuesday, the US Treasury named Abud Stephen Thiongkol, Malual Dhal Muorwel, Michael Kuajien, John Top Lam and Angelo Kuot Garang as having participated in the disappearance of Aggrey Idri and Dong Samuel Luak.

Mr Idri, a member of the SPLM-IO, and Mr Luak, a South Sudanese human rights lawyer, disappeared from Nairobi on January 23 and 24, 2017, respectively, according to reports filed to Kenyan police by their families.

The US Treasury said the South Sudanese government has denied involvement in their disappearance, but evidence pointed to a systemic use of “extrajudicial killings as a means to silence dissent, limit freedom of speech and the press, and enforce the political status quo.”

“Despite two years elapsing since the death of Dong and Aggrey, the Government of South Sudan has shown no indications of holding the five individuals or any others to account, and has not taken any corrective measures since the publication in April of the UN Panel of Experts report,” the us Treasury statement said, referring to the UN Panel of Experts South Sudan.

TWO ACTIVISTS

The disappearance of the two activists raised a storm in Kenya with rights watchdogs Amnesty International, and the families of the victims bring the case at the High Court demanding they be produced.

Justice John Mativo initially ordered Kenyan police to investigate the disappearance, and barred the Immigration Department from extraditing them to South Sudan after activists argued they could be tortured.

In fact, the family of Luak claimed in court documents the two had been detained in premises of Kenyan intelligence offices with John Top Lam, then a military attaché at the South Sudan Embassy in Kenya allegedly demanding a bribe of $10,000 to facilitate their release. Lam would later deny in a replying court affidavit.

Later, Justice Mativo dismissed a demand to have them produced after determining there had been little evidence to show Kenyan security authorities were linked or could benefit from the disappearance of the two.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury, however, blamed Lam for taking part in the kidnapping.

BLUE HOUSE

After the two disappeared, they were allegedly ferried to Juba in the South Sudanese National Security Service’s headquarters, known as the “Blue House.”

Later, they were moved to a different detention centre in South Sudan, “where they were reportedly killed upon the orders of, and by, members of the South Sudanese government.”

A UN Panel of Experts on South Sudan in April had claimed Brigadier General Malual Dhal Muorwel, who was the National Security Service commander in charge of the Luri facilities, ordered detention of the two, “with the knowledge of” Major General Aciec Kuot, the Deputy Operations Commander for the National Security Service in Juba, “both of whom are close to the Director General of the Internal Security Bureau (Akol Koor Kuc).”

Another fingered security chief, Lt Col Angelo Kuot Garanga, is said to hold an Australian passport but had returned home where he commanded the operation that kidnapped the Samuel and Idriss.

TORTURE

The sanctions were issued on International Human Rights Day, and generally targeted a total of 18 individuals in Burma, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan for their roles in serious human rights abuse.

But in South Sudan, it comes just two weeks after Washington withdrew its Ambassador to Juba, Thomas Hushek to re-evaluate relations following continual failure by the leaders to form a transitional government.

Based on the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, it seeks to punish perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption.

“The United States will not tolerate torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, murder, or brutality against innocent civilians,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin.