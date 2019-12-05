alexa US to name ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years - Daily Nation
US to name ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years

Thursday December 5 2019

Sudanese national flag

A woman waves a Sudanese national flag during a demonstration near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on September 12, 2019. PHOTO | EBRAHIM HAMID | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Washington

The United States said Wednesday it would name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years, during a visit to Washington by the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The two nations will proceed with an exchange of ambassadors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement ... vast reforms," Pompeo said in a statement.

Hamdok met with one of Pompeo's top deputies, David Hale.