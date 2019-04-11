US urges Sudan army to bring civilians into government

By AFP

Washington,

The United States on Thursday urged Sudan's army to bring civilians into government after ousting veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, saying an announced two-year timeline was too long.

The United States calls "on transitional authorities to exercise restraint and to allow space for civilian participation within the government," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters.

"The Sudanese people should determine who leads them and their future and the Sudanese people have been clear and are demanding a civilian-led transition," he said.

BLOODY CAMPAIGN

"The United States position is the Sudanese people should be allowed to do so sooner than two years from now," he said.

The United States has been in talks to improve relations with Sudan after years of tension with Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for the bloody campaign in the western Darfur region that Washington has described as genocide.