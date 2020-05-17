By DAILY MONITOR

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 203 after 43 truck drivers tested positive Saturday.

This is the highest number of infections that the country has recorded in one day.

The new cases are from the 1,838 samples from truck drivers that were tested on Friday.

They include 17 Ugandans, 14 Kenyans, five Tanzanians, two Burundians, four Eritreans and another one whose nationality is unknown.

They arrived via Mutukula, Malaba and Elegu borders.

Further details about the positive cases were Saturday yet to be released by the Health ministry.

The total number of truck drivers who have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in Uganda is 143.