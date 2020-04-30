By DAILY MONITOR

The number of coronavirus cases in Uganda have risen to 81 after two more people tested positive for the disease.

Both cases are male, a 24-year-old Ugandan and a 21-year-old Burundian refugee.

According to Uganda’s Director General Health Services Henry Mwebesa, the new cases are contacts of Burundian refugee who earlier tested positive.

"They are under quarantine at Rakai Hospital," Dr Mwebesa said.

Trucks wait to enter Uganda at the Malaba border on April 29, 2020. All truck drivers must take a Covid-19 test. PHOTO | BRIAN ONGORO | AFP

TRUCK DRIVERS

Meanwhile, all 1,703 samples from truck drivers taken at Uganda border points tested negative for Covid-19.

“A total of 2,002 samples were tested today,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.