Uganda confirms 2 more Covid-19 cases raising tally to 81
Thursday April 30 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Uganda have risen to 81 after two more people tested positive for the disease.
Both cases are male, a 24-year-old Ugandan and a 21-year-old Burundian refugee.
According to Uganda’s Director General Health Services Henry Mwebesa, the new cases are contacts of Burundian refugee who earlier tested positive.
"They are under quarantine at Rakai Hospital," Dr Mwebesa said.
TRUCK DRIVERS
Meanwhile, all 1,703 samples from truck drivers taken at Uganda border points tested negative for Covid-19.
“A total of 2,002 samples were tested today,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.
Uganda has so far registered 52 recoveries since the virus outbreak was reported in March this year.