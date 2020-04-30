alexa Uganda confirms 2 more Covid-19 cases raising tally to 81 - Daily Nation
Uganda confirms 2 more Covid-19 cases raising tally to 81

Thursday April 30 2020

Truck drivers Uganda border

Truck drivers wait in line to be tested for Covid-19 at the Uganda's border post in Malaba on April 29, 2020. The number of coronavirus cases in Uganda have risen to 81 after two more people tested positive for the disease. PHOTO | BRIAN ONGORO | AFP  

DAILY MONITOR
By DAILY MONITOR
The number of coronavirus cases in Uganda have risen to 81 after two more people tested positive for the disease.

Both cases are male, a 24-year-old Ugandan and a 21-year-old Burundian refugee.

According to Uganda’s Director General Health Services Henry Mwebesa, the new cases are contacts of Burundian refugee who earlier tested positive.

"They are under quarantine at Rakai Hospital," Dr Mwebesa said.

Trucks wait to enter Uganda at the Malaba
Trucks wait to enter Uganda at the Malaba border on April 29, 2020. All truck drivers must take a Covid-19 test. PHOTO | BRIAN ONGORO | AFP

TRUCK DRIVERS

Meanwhile, all 1,703 samples from truck drivers taken at Uganda border points tested negative for Covid-19.

“A total of 2,002 samples were tested today,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

Uganda has so far registered 52 recoveries since the virus outbreak was reported in March this year.