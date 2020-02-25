Uganda Police accused of killing Bobi Wine supporter

By DAILY MONITOR

Uganda.

A supporter of the People Power movement, Rita Nabukenya, was on Monday knocked dead in Nakawa, Kampala while sitting atop a boda boda, sparking controversy in the neighbouring country.

According to Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the leader of the People Power political movement, Nabukenya was run over by a police patrol truck hours after his consultative meeting at Pope Paul Memorial hotel had been blocked.

“A very sad day! Yet again, police has murdered one of our solid leaders of the People Power Movement. Police saw Rita Nabukenya wearing People Power colours on a boda boda, run after her with a police patrol truck and knocked her dead. .....We must do everything in our might to ensure that Rita and other fallen comrades like her, get justice,” a brief statement that was posted on Bobi Wine’s social media platforms, reads in part.

Hours later, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, issued a statement which indicated that Nabukenya, a resident of Bunamwaya, was seriously injured after falling off a boda boda.

According to Mr Oweyesigyire, she fell after the motorcycle on which she was travelling, collided with another boda boda, after the rider was tried to overtake a police patrol vehicle, Reg. No. UP 4841.

The Reg. No. of the boda boda on which Nabukenya was travelling, according to Mr Oweyesigyire is UEY 675P.

Mr Oweyesigyire said in the statement that they did not capture the registration number of the motorcycle that collided with the one which was carrying Nabukenya because the rider fled the scene.

He said the patrol car rushed Nabukenya to Mulago Hospital where she died.

“We have gotten to learn that Nabukenya Ritah succumbed to the injuries she sustained during this accident and passed on,” Mr Oweyesigyire’s statement reads in part.

He said traffic police at Jinja Road Police are inquiring into the matter with the aim of ascertaining what exactly happened.