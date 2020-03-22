Covid-19: Uganda closes border with Kenya

By BRIAN OJAMAA

More by this Author

Uganda on Sunday closed its border with Kenya at Malaba after confirming its first positive coronavirus case, leaving commuters and truck drivers stranded.

Most Kenyan traders - who fetch goods from Uganda - complained that they had been caught unawares.

Kenya is yet to close its borders, only directing arrivals to self-quarantine and obey other precautionary steps.

Malaba-based Immigration boss Francis Oketch said they are on high alert. "We have not closed our border, but Ugandan police officers are not allowing anyone to enter their country," he told the Nation.

Mr Oketch said health officers are stationed at the border to screen and sensitise residents on safety tips. He added that an isolation centre had been set up.

Advertisement