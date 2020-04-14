alexa Covid-19: Museveni extends Uganda lockdown to May 5 - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Covid-19: Museveni extends Uganda lockdown to May 5

Tuesday April 14 2020

Police order Ugandans off a street in Kampala over virus

Police officers order people to leave from a street in Kampala, Uganda, on March 26, 2020, after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni directed the public to stay home for 32 days starting March 22, 2020 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease. PHOTO | BADRU KATUMBA | AFP 

Advertisement
 
DAILY MONITOR
By DAILY MONITOR
More by this Author

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has extended the country's lockdown over the coronavirus by 21 days.

This lockdown period will now continue from April 15, to May 5.

President Museveni made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing the nation on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

"The government has decided to keep the stay-home decision for another 21 days starting tomorrow. This is meant to allow us to study the situation longer. All previous measures still stand," he said.

He noted that although only 54 out of the total 5,664 samples tested returned positive results for the Covid-19 disease, it is too early to rule that Uganda is free from the deadly virus.