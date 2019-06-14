Uganda plans Ebola vaccination for health workers

By BBC

The authorities in Uganda are planning to start an Ebola vaccination campaign in the western district of Kasese, which saw two deaths from the virus earlier this week.

Those who died had crossed over form the Democratic Republic of Congo, where nearly 1,400 people have died from Ebola.

Health workers and people who came into contact with those who had Ebola will get the injection.

SEVEN PEOPLE

Uganda's health ministry says seven people who had earlier been suspected to have Ebola have been found to be negative.

The seven include four of the people who were repatriated to DR Congo on Thursday along with a three-year-old who has the virus.

SPREAD

The European Union has released $3.9m (£3m) to Uganda and South Sudan in emergency funding to help prevent the spread of Ebola.