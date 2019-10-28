By DAILY MONITOR

Hotels, lodges and guest houses in Ugandan capital Kampala and neighbouring districts have to disclose details of visitors every day as part of measures to fight urban crime.

Police chief political commissar Asan Kasingye says the force resolved to make it mandatory for hoteliers to submit the list of guests at nearby police stations on a daily basis.

Mr Kasingye said the registers, which will include where the guests came from and their next destination, will be used by intelligence agencies

“We have also realised that local councils have not been implementing this issue of registering new residents in their area. You may have a register of people in your area but new people are coming and so they don't take it upon themselves to register new people.

“You will make sure hoteliers register people every morning and take that list to the nearest station so that the intelligence can make something out of that,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Kasingye said police will assist the local council leaders in villages to form WhatsApp groups that include all residents including police chiefs of nearby stations.

The police believe the WhatsApp groups will enable members of the public to alert their leaders and improve on response time when gangs strike.