Kampala,

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday said the military had started manufacturing N95 face masks and surgical masks to address a shortage amid the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Museveni said in a televised address that the National Enterprise Corporation, the army's business arm, would supply a million surgical masks and 50,000 N95 masks.

The President said other factories in the country were also gearing up to start manufacturing masks, sanitisers and other personal protective gear.

Some of the health workers on the frontline of fighting the pandemic said they did not have proper gear to enable them do their work well.

President Museveni said that once the local manufacture of the products started, medics would have enough protective gear.

