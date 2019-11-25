By DAILY MONITOR

The new oracle of Bujagali Falls, who was unveiled to the public on Sunday, will inherit his predecessor Budhagali Nabbamba's wife.

Traditionalists say the heir to the ‘throne’ is required to take full custody and control of his predecessor’s wife and children and cater for their wellbeing.

SPIRIT ALIVE

Muyiiri Waiswa, head of the new Budhagali Enthronement Committee says, Budhagali served a spirit of the waters which can never die and lives on to keep its’ legacy.

Mr Waiswa adds that unlike other traditionalists who marry wives of their own choice, Budhagali's spirit chooses wives for its’ servants.

“Budhagali was serving a spirit which did not die with him but kept hovering over the waters and chose the deceased’s successor, who will take care of all his belongings, including the wife and children. We cannot object to the ways of spirits."

Mr Waiswa further says traditionalists are still performing rituals on the new oracle, whose name is still unknown because he has not spoken a word to them.

PROTEST

However, Betty Namande, Budhagali's eldest daughter stormed out of a public gathering, saying their mother, Mastula Lukowe, cannot marry a youthful man, a few weeks after their father’s death.

Lukowe earlier told journalists that her marriage to Budhagali was organised by the gods.

“I was married to another man but one morning, I found myself outside Budhagali’s shrine next to the shores," she said.

"After performing the necessary rituals, other traditionalists he had invited to seek the gods' counsel on my fate declared me his wife. I didn’t object."

Budhagali died on October, 26 and since then, traditionalists have been pitching camp at the shores, waiting for his successor, who allegedly appeared a week after his burial.