WHO slams racist calls for Africa to be vaccine testing ground - VIDEO

Tuesday April 7 2020

coronavirus

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. PHOTO | CHRISTOPHER BLACK | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus angrily slammed recent comments made by French scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as "racist" and a hangover from the "colonial mentality".

"Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

"We will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world... whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever."