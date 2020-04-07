WHO slams racist calls for Africa to be vaccine testing ground - VIDEO
Tuesday April 7 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus angrily slammed recent comments made by French scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as "racist" and a hangover from the "colonial mentality".
"Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.
"We will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world... whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever."