 Xenophobic attacks break out in Durban, SA - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Xenophobic attacks break out in Durban, South Africa

Saturday March 30 2019

Thousands march against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa through the streets of Johannesburg CBD on April 23, 2015. A Kwale family claims a Kenyan man was killed in the recent wave of attacks targeting foreigners in South Africa. AFP PHOTO | GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Thousands march against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa through the streets of Johannesburg CBD on April 23, 2015. A fresh wave of attacks has broken out in Durban. PHOTO | AFP | GIANLUIGI GUERCIA 

In Summary

  • Locals have been targeting foreigners since Monday, accusing them of taking their jobs and being behind the country’s high unemployment rates and poverty.

  • The locals claim they want to operate their own shops and are trying to push out competition by attacking foreigners.

Advertisement
By PETER DUBE
More by this Author

A fresh wave of xenophobic attacks has broken out in Durban, South Africa.

Locals have been targeting foreigners since Monday, accusing them of taking their jobs and being behind the country’s high unemployment rates and poverty.

The locals claim they want to operate their own shops and are trying to push out competition by attacking foreigners.

At Kernville in Durban, locals started looting foreign-owned businesses on Monday.

More follows.