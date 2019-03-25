He lashed out at Museveni who said he should concentrate on his music career and not politics.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Museveni, 74, said he was ready to rule "Uganda into 2021 and beyond."

By DAILY MONITOR

ARUA,

As the battle for the 2021 General Election draws closer, the man behind the People Power campaign, Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi has said President Museveni's stay in power is numbered.

Mr Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine made his first return to Arua since the August 13 saga that led to his arrest and torture, for a thanksgiving ceremony of Arua Municipality MP, Mr Kassiano Wadri on Sunday.

"I tell you (Museveni), your days are numbered. How can you say you went to the bush and fought for democracy yet you don't even practise it in your NRM (National Resistance Movement) party even after 33 years?" Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Last week, the National Resistance Movement MPs endorsed Mr Museveni as a sole candidate for the 2021 elections at Kyankwanzi retreat,

MUSIC CAREER

Mr Kyagulanyi, who announced his intention to run for presidency in 2021, asked the crowd in Arua to register for national identification cards to enable them participate in 2021 elections and protect the votes like they did in last year’s Arua Municipality by-election.

"I ask you to have that same courage and be firm. Be assertive to your rights. Do the same like we did in August last year," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

He lashed out at Museveni who said he should concentrate on his music career and not politics.

"When you (Museveni) was at my age, did you only concentrate on looking after cows only? This cannot work and the struggle will continue," he added.

POWER

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Gen Mugisha Muntu who has since formed a new political party [yet to be registered by EC] after breaking away from FDC was the chief guest at the thanksgiving ceremony.

Gen Muntu said Ugandans should use their mind to fight those in power who wield heavy guns like tankers and rocket propelled grenades to threaten them.

"Power does not belong in guns; it is in your head. Museveni's regime is trembling because he knows people have become assertive and know their political rights," he said.

The Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri said he would continue to offer good representation to the pressing issues like erratic electricity that has stifled development and fight corruption in his constituency.

POVERTY

During the ceremony, the Bishop of Madi and West Nile diocese who blessed Wadri, said: "Wadri is chosen by God. We need to obey and respect him so that he leads us in this municipality. Let us use this victory to fight ignorance, poverty, Laziness and drug abuse."