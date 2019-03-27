Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was born on August 15, 1944 in Ntungamo, a town in the western Uganda, some 66 kilometres from Mbarara.

His parents are Amos Kaguta, a cattle keeper and Esteri Kokundeka.

His surname, Museveni, means ‘Son of a man of the Seventh’. This name originates from the Seventh Battalion in King’s African Rifles that consisted of Ugandans who fought Britain in the Second World War.

He married Janet (Kataaha) Museveni in August 1973. The First Lady has been a Cabinet minister in charge of Education and Sports since June 2016.

The couple has four children— a son and three daughters. Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the eldest and he is the Commander of the Ugandan Special Forces.

Museveni studied economics at Dar Es Salaam University in Tanzania and graduated in 1970. On graduation, he returned to Uganda worked for Prime Minister Milton Obote.

On January 25, 1971: Museveni went into exile in Tanzania when Obote was overthrown by Idi Amin Dada. While in Tanzania, he formed the Front for National Salvation (Fronasa) with the purpose of overthrowing Amin.

He is a Christian.

On November 29, 2010 Museveni made a surprise trip to Somalia, making him the first head of state to visit the then war-wracked Horn of Africa in almost 20 years, according to the African Union Mission for Somalia.