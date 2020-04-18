By MICHAEL CHAWE

More by this Author

Lusaka,

Zambia Friday announced it recorded four new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active ones to 20.

Zambia’s health minister Chitalu Chilufya said the four involved a 56-year-old man, a 10-year-old girl from the central district of Kabwe, two people from the capital Lusaka a 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman.

Zambian authorities now concerned that the virus is spreading away from the capital.

Zambia has confirmed 52 coronavirus cases with two deaths,30 recoveries and about 2,072 persons successfully completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The second death was a 58-year-old man who was hypertensive, got a cardiac attack and was treated in the country’s largest referral hospital but succumbed.

Advertisement

Minister of Health has warned against complacency in fighting the disease.

The government made it mandatory to wear face masks to minimise the spread in the country of 18 million people.

On Monday, government put a small district south of the capital Lusaka,Kafue under a complete lockdown to facilitate mass testing and screening.