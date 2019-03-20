By JAMES KAHONGEH

Zambian High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe has died in Nairobi.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau on Wednesday said Ms Muntemba succumbed to injuries she sustained in a road crash in Machakos.

Ms Mutemba, 49, died while receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital after the crash three weeks ago.

The diplomat was involved in a road accident on February 26 at Lukenya on Mombasa Road, when her Toyota Prado rammed head-on with an oncoming trailer.

She was accompanied by Botswana’s ambassador to Kenya Duke Lephoko.

The two diplomats were returning to the capital Nairobi when the collision happened.

The pair was admitted to Machakos Level 5 Hospital before Ms Mutenmba was referred to Nairobi and admitted in ICU at Nairobi Hospital.

She taken to ICU she developed internal bleeding.

“Saddened by the passing of Zambian High Commissioner to Kenya and women’s right advocate, Amb. Brenda Muntemba-Sichilemba” Nairobi Women’s Representative Esther Passaris mourned her.

“My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends and to the People of Zambia. Rest in Peace,” said Passaris in a tweet.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, she served as a police commissioner and chief program officer at Unesco in Lusaka.