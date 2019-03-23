 Zuma 'nuclear plan could have averted blackouts' - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Jacob Zuma 'nuclear plan could have averted blackouts'

Saturday March 23 2019

Eskom protest

Members of South Africa's Congress of the People party demonstrate outside Eskom Offices at Megawatt Park against the re-instatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO, May 15, 2017. PHOTO | GULSHAN KHAN | AFP 

Advertisement
By BBC
More by this Author

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has waded into the national debate of how to deal with the crippling interruption of electricity in the country.

State-owned power utility company Eskom has been implementing daily power cuts designed to prevent a total collapse of the overstretched electricity grid.

Mr Zuma told local Business Day news site that a controversial nuclear deal with Russia, that he fronted when he was in office, could have averted the current crisis.

“The fact of the matter is nuclear could solve our problems, once and for all. Now we are in deep, we are therefore increasing the debt of the country with no hope to bring it down. That’s a problem," Mr Zuma said.

The plan to build eight nuclear plants, with the support of Russia and other countries at an estimated cost of around 1tn rand ($76 billion; £59 billion) was annulled by a court in 2017 following a legal challenge by environmental groups.

There were also allegations that the cost of the project had been inflated. The country currently has one nuclear plant.

Related Content

Environmental groups say South Africa should rely more on renewable energy to meet its electricity needs.

Related Stories

16/2/2019

Why the lights keep going out in S.Africa

The crisis at Eskom poses a huge threat to the economy and to Ramaphosa's political survival.

  • 9  hours ago Not enough funds to ‘fix' SA as election looms