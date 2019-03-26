 Zuma's son tried for culpable homicide - Daily Nation
Breaking News
Uhuru visits Ruto's office in Nairobi...
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Jacob Zuma's flamboyant son tried for culpable homicide

Tuesday March 26 2019

Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma (L), son of former South African President Jacob Zuma, appears at the Randburg Magistrates Court on July 12, 2018, in Johannesburg. PHOTO | GULSHAN KHAN | AFP 

Advertisement
By BBC
More by this Author

A flamboyant son of South Africa's scandal-hit former President Jacob Zuma has gone on trial on a charge of culpable homicide.

Duduzane Zuma is being prosecuted over the death of Zimbabwean national Phumzile Dube, who was killed when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014 on a major highway in South Africa's economic heartland of Gauteng. He has pleaded not guilty.

The state withdrew a second culpable homicide charge related to the death of Nanki Jeanette, another passenger in the taxi.

A South African journalist tweeted a photo of Duduzane in court.

Duduzane first gained notoriety over his business relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

He was charged with corruption and conspiracy to commit corruption related to his dealings with the Guptas, but the state provisionally withdrew the charges in January in what was seen as a major victory for him.

Related Content

Duduzane, his father and the Guptas have always denied being corrupt.

Related Stories

12/7/2018

Zuma's son charged with culpable homicide over crash

Duduzane, 34, is accused of causing the death of Phumzile Dube after his Porsche hit a minibus taxi that she was travelling in.

  • 9/7/2018 Zuma son in S.Africa court on corruption charges
  • 26/8/2018 ERASMUS: State Capture inquiry implicates Zuma, Duduzane in scandal