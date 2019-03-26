By BBC

A flamboyant son of South Africa's scandal-hit former President Jacob Zuma has gone on trial on a charge of culpable homicide.

Duduzane Zuma is being prosecuted over the death of Zimbabwean national Phumzile Dube, who was killed when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014 on a major highway in South Africa's economic heartland of Gauteng. He has pleaded not guilty.

The state withdrew a second culpable homicide charge related to the death of Nanki Jeanette, another passenger in the taxi.

A South African journalist tweeted a photo of Duduzane in court.

Duduzane first gained notoriety over his business relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

He was charged with corruption and conspiracy to commit corruption related to his dealings with the Guptas, but the state provisionally withdrew the charges in January in what was seen as a major victory for him.