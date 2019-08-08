alexa DPP Haji orders arrest of tycoon Humphrey Kariuki over tax evasion - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

DPP Haji orders arrest of tycoon Humphrey Kariuki over tax evasion

Thursday August 8 2019

Humphrey Kariuki

Business mogul Humphrey Kariuki. The DPP has ordered his arrest. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
 
AGEWA MAGUT
By AGEWA MAGUT
More by this Author

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and eight others over Sh41 billion tax evasion at his Thika-based Africa Spirits and Wow Beverages factory.

Police had raided the plant and confiscated 24 million counterfeit excise stamps and 312,000 litres of illicit products valued at Sh1.2 billion.

The Kenya Revenue Authority later obtained orders freezing 11 accounts associated with the businessman over the alleged tax evasion.

More follows...