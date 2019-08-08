By AGEWA MAGUT

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and eight others over Sh41 billion tax evasion at his Thika-based Africa Spirits and Wow Beverages factory.

Police had raided the plant and confiscated 24 million counterfeit excise stamps and 312,000 litres of illicit products valued at Sh1.2 billion.

The Kenya Revenue Authority later obtained orders freezing 11 accounts associated with the businessman over the alleged tax evasion.