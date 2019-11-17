By PIUS MAUNDU

When Milka Katwota married John Kimuyu, she had no idea that he had grabbed global headlines for defying blindness and race to marry an Englishwoman.

The two met at the Free Baptist Church, Darajani, in Makueni County 42 years ago. Towering above most of the worshippers, the blind man stood out from the rest of the congregation in more ways than one.

Kimuyu was a staunch Christian, who often preached and sang in the church choir whenever he travelled to the countryside. This is how he became popular among villagers bewildered by how he defied disability.

“John struck me as a God-fearing man. We fell in love and got married in 1977 in a colourful Christian wedding ceremony,” Milka told the Sunday Nation. Throughout their courtship, and long into the marriage, the man kept the youthful woman in the dark about his earlier marriage to Ruth Holloway.

Many years later, Kimuyu reveale details of his two failed marriages. After divorcing Holloway, he married another Kenyan woman called Sarah and their marriage also failed.

Milka shrugged when the Sunday Nation asked how she reacted when she learnt about her husband’s past.

“I had no choice but to accept and move on,” the 63-year-old said, amid restrained laughter.