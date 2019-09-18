By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Some 2,200 out of 3,372 families have left Maasai Mau Forest following the second phase of evictions, according to a statement by the Narok County Commissioner’s office.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, acting county commissioner Mutuku Mwendwa said that out of those who have moved out, only 17 had filed cases on how they acquired the land.

These parties have presented their sale agreements to the county office in Narok South Sub-county.

The administrator announced that two centers have been opened in Narok North and South for the settlers to return vital documents including title deeds and sale agreements.

“We want settlers with complaints of how they were duped into buying land to record statements at those centres," he said.

“If someone who sold you the forest land, file the report so we can find them for questioning," he added.

ENCROACHMENT

Mr Mwendwa, who is serving in acting capacity as commissioner Samuel Kimiti who is out of the country on official duties, maintained that families that have encroached the water tower will be required to move upon expiry of the 60-day grace period issued by the government.

The deadline coincides with the last day of the national examinations.

The second phase of the water tower restoration is estimated to affect at least 10,000 people including 8,000 school-going children and more than 1,000 national exam candidates.

The administrator also announced that several people said to have allotted themselves a whopping 35,000 acres of the forest were being investigated

The State cancelled more than 1,200 title deeds for land in the forest after it was established that they were acquired illegally.

NO POLITICS

Mr Mwendwa further announced that no political activities, meetings or public barazas will take place on the 17,000-acrte property where the evictions are taking place.

He told farmers in the area that they can inform assistant chiefs of the harvest times so they can return for their produce.

During the first phase of the evictions in July last 2018, about 7,700 people vacated the forest while over 12,000 acres of land were reclaimed.