Covid-19: Breaking down Kenya's imported cases
Tuesday May 26 2020
Kenya announced its first Covid-19 case on March 13 and suspended flights on March 25 at midnight to prevent further importation of the virus.
Those who flew into the country in the run-up to the suspension were quarantined, tested and the ones found positive isolated.
Even with no further threats from air travel, the country continued to import the virus from its neighbours through land boundaries.
This is an account of Kenya’s imported cases as of May 10.