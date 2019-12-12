Canada to honour Kenyans is diaspora

By CHRIS WAMALWA

in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Canada will on Saturday hold its first flag raising and proclamation ceremony in honour of Kenya’s independence day.

The event seeks to recognise the contribution of Kenyan Canadians living in Brampton, a City in Ontario Province.

The event hosted at Brampton City Hall by the Mayor of Brampton, His Worship Patrick Brown, will take place on December, 14, 2019, a day when Kenyans in Canada will be celebrating Jamhuri Day.

The ceremony will entail hosting Kenyan flag for two weeks.

CEREMONIAL DOCUMENT

The proclamation by the City of Brampton will take place after a successful application to the City Council by Kenyan Canadians living in Brampton through Kenyan Canadian Association (KCA).

The proclamation is a ceremonial document to be issued and signed by the Mayor on behalf of the City Council.

It will officially recognise Kenya’s independence day and contribution of Kenyan Canadians to the City of Brampton annually.

The inaugural flag raising event will be graced by various political and community leaders including Federal Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Parliament as well as Regional and Municipal Councillors in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Kenya High Commission in Canada is expected to send a representative to the ceremony.

“This is a great achievement and a milestone not just to the Kenyans living in Canada but to Kenya as a country. We are so proud to have Canadian government recognise, for the first time, the contributions of Kenyans in this country.

IMMIGRANTS

This is a significant step towards getting integrated with other communities that form part of the immigrant Canadian society.” said KCA President Ephraim Mwaura.

KCA is a federal non-profit making organisation that seeks to address issues affecting Canadians of Kenyan descent while assisting newcomers to settle and make a positive contribution in the society as they endeavour to achieve their goals.