Germany-based Kenyan journalist succumbs to cancer

A Kenyan journalist based in Germany has passed on. Zipporah Njeri Nyambura, 40, succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment at a Bonn hospital in German on Saturday.

Her demise was communicated by German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), where she worked as a radio host and editor until her death.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

“DW’s Africa Service is extremely sad to announce the passing of radio host and editor Zipporah Nyambura. Her sudden death leaves a huge void in the entire DW family. Zipporah died of cancer on Saturday, May 9, aged 40. Our deepest condolences to her husband, her 10-year-old son, and her family in Kenya. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,” DW said in a statement.

On Monday evening, the media house held a livestream memorial service of their colleague on social media with many eulogising her as a kind person with a kind soul.

The mother of one had lived in Germany with her family for a decade after joining the media house in 2009 as an intern. According to DW Nyambura fought an eight year battle with cancer.

She joined DW from Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), where she worked as a sports reporter.

According to DW, Zipporah or Zippy as she was commonly known was in the studio just days before she was admitted to the hospital hosting her show Africa Link.

TRIBUTES FROM FRIENDS

“You were such a wonderful and lovely colleague for me. I can’t believe that you are gone so soon. My heart is with you and your loved ones. Rest in peace,” said Nadina Schwarzbeck.

Halligan Agade, her colleague in Germany said, it is tough losing a kind soul like this one.

“It’s sad that you had to exit early but we will always remember the great moments you shared with us,” Agade said.

“Rest in peace Zippy as we proudly called you back in Gitwe Girl’s. It’s so sad but God is in control,” said Esther Nyagah.

“You touched my heart in a special way. Rest with the Angels our dearest Zipporah Njeri. The whole KBC fraternity is in mourning and so is the sports fraternity and all who knew you back in Kenya,” said Mary Wavinya Musa.

Another former school mate said that Nyambura was a humble soul even as their head girl in high school, and even then she believed in God.