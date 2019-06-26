Two Kenyan women in Saudi freed from detention

By KATE WANDERI

Two Kenyan women who were detained at a Saudi labour office were set free on Wednesday.

One of the ladies, Ms Elizabeth Sineno, who was detained in Al-Jouf Sakaka in Saudi Arabia sent audio recordings appealing for assistance to return home.

In an audio recording sent to Nation, she narrates how her dreams were shattered after her boss of three years sold her to an unidentified woman who continued to mistreat her.

Mr Mbarrak Randu, who is from Kilifi County but resides in Jeddah, said he was contacted by one of Ms Sineno’s relatives who requested him to check on them.

Speaking to Nation on phone, Mr Randu confirmed that the women were free and in good health.

“I went to check on the women and confirmed that they are in good health. What they only want is to get back home,” said Mr Randu.

