The CS also announced that 658 candidates will have to wait longer to know what they scored in the exams as their results have been withheld for what he termed as “routine checks on small details” such as accuracy of names and registration.

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

The results of 1,039 candidates who sat for this years’ Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have been cancelled after it was found that they engaged in various forms of cheating, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

Prof Magoha said the candidates engaged in various forms of cheating such as being found with mobile phones, carrying unauthorised materials into examination rooms, and collusion.

CHEATING CASES

The number, however, is lower than last years’ where the results of 4,519 candidates were cancelled.

The CS also announced that 658 candidates will have to wait longer to know what they scored in the exams as their results have been withheld for what he termed as “routine checks on small details” such as accuracy of names and registration.

He clarified that the results have not been cancelled and as soon as the verification process is complete, they will be released.

Advertisement

Out of the total 1,309 cheating cases, collusion formed the bulk of the number with 1,158 cases, followed by unauthorised materials which had 101 cases, 47 candidates were caught with mobile phones, while only two cases of impersonation were reported.

However, during the exams, CS Magoha said close to 100 mobile phones were confiscated.

“In Kisii, we apprehended more than 10 impersonators who had connived with unscrupulous people to produce fake photo albums to give the impression they were genuine KNEC registered candidates. In Nairobi’s Eastleigh, we collected 35 mobile phones from a single centre,” Prof Magoha said.

A total of 667,222 sat for this year KCSE examinations, which were done between November 4 and 27. Of these, 355,782 (51 percent) were male, while 341,440 (48 percent) were female

Of the number, 627 scored A plain, 5,796 scored A- (minus) Overall, the number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of Mean Grade C+ and above in this year 2019 is 125,746 compared with 90,377 in the 2018 KCSE examination.

Prof Magoha said the stringent measures put in place by the ministry has restored credibility in the country’s national exams.

“I can now confidently report to the Nation that the mission is largely accomplished. We have managed to completely wipe out the cartels in the sector that leaked examinations year in, year out. We have restored the credibility of our national academic credentials,” Prof Magoha said

“Kenyans can now wear mirthful and confident faces whenever they are admitted to study in world class universities. They can find jobs in any part of the globe feeling confident that they are equal to any assignments that come their way,” he added.

The CS said that this years’ KCSE did not witness even an iota of examinations leakage as all candidates only accessed the examinations questions on the day they were supposed to be administered.

“It must remain flawless; we must systematically and meticulously tick every box there is to be ticked to ensure utmost precision in awarding grades to our candidates,” the CS said.