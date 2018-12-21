2018 KCSE exam results: Top students overall
Friday December 21 2018
According to the KCSE exam results released this afternoon by Education CS Amina Mohamed, male students performed better than their female counterparts.
Here is a list of the top students.
1. Otieno Irine Juliet - Pangani Girls
2. Kaluna James - Maseno School
3. Edwin Otieno Ouko – Light Academy
4. Kamweru Mwangi Duncan Ian - Moi High School Kabarak
5. Humphrey Rasugu - Maseno School
6. Mel Christine - Alliance Girls' High School
7. Njenga Brian Ndungu - Njenga Brian Ndungu
8. Osogo Monyenye Wesley - Alliance High School
9.Nyakea Moraa Shalyn - Moi Girls' School Nairobi
10. Onyando Roy Allan Ochieng - Maranda High