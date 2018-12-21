 2018 KCSE: Top students - Daily Nation
2018 KCSE exam results: Top students overall

Friday December 21 2018

Juliet Otieno

Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls, who was the best candidate overall in the 2018 Form Four national exams, celebrates in her hometown Migori. PHOTO |  

By NATION REPORTER
According to the KCSE exam results released this afternoon by Education CS Amina Mohamed, male students performed better than their female counterparts.

Here is a list of the top students.

1. Otieno Irine Juliet - Pangani Girls

2. Kaluna James - Maseno School 

3. Edwin Otieno Ouko – Light Academy     

4. Kamweru Mwangi Duncan Ian - Moi High School Kabarak

5. Humphrey Rasugu - Maseno School

6. Mel Christine - Alliance Girls' High School            

7. Njenga Brian Ndungu - Njenga Brian Ndungu

8. Osogo Monyenye Wesley - Alliance High School

9.Nyakea Moraa Shalyn - Moi Girls' School Nairobi

10. Onyando Roy Allan Ochieng - Maranda High