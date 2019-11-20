Overall, there were two public schools among the region’s top 10 — Masimbani and Hola Ama primary schools.

Kwale schools emerged the best performers in the Coast region in the Standard Eight examinations. The county posted five schools out of the top 10 in the region. One of them is public.

The top school was Bethany Christian Academy in Kwale, which attained a mean score of 400 in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), whose results were released on Monday.

BEST CANDIDATE

Coming second was Kilifi High Vision with a mean score of 392.14 followed by another Kwale school, Masimbani Primary, a public institution, which achieved a mean score of 383.3. Mtwapa Elite Academy, Kilifi, was next with a score of 383.04, while The Nyali School of Mombasa with a mean of 382.7. Three other Kwale schools followed in sequence — St Joseph’s Catholic 378, Makaela 375.9 and World of Life with 366.4. Teman Junior School, Mombasa, obtained a mean score of 363, while Springs Preparatory had a mean of 354 and Hola Ama Primary of Tana River had a mean of 359.

Overall, there were two public schools among the region’s top 10 — Masimbani and Hola Ama primary schools. The other public schools that did well were Sparki in Mombasa, 320.6, Tom Mboya Primary 305.5 and Ganjoni 303.25.

Rodney Isaack Kahura from Kilifi High Vision Academy, who scored 431 marks, was the best candidate in the region, followed by Aisha Haroon Mohammed of Stone Town Academy, Lamu, who obtained 429 marks.

RESOURCES

But nationally, the best candidate was Andy Michael Munyiri of Damacrest Schools Thogoto in Kiambu County, who obtained 440 marks. He was followed by a trio of Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls, June Cheptoo Koech of Sangalo Central and Sean Michael Ndungu of Kitengela International School, all with 439 marks.

In total, Coast’s five counties had a combined enrolment of 87,466, with Kilifi having the highest number at 34,161 and Lamu the lowest at 2,956. Nationally, there were 1,083,456 candidates who sat the exams in 27,808 centres, including 6,964 private schools.

The results were released on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who acknowledged improved performance of public schools, which despite high enrolment and inadequate teaching and learning resources, posted relatively good results.

IMPRESSED

Exam irregularities declined remarkably and the few cases reported were those of impersonation. The suspects were arrested and the results cancelled.

In terms of regional analysis, in Tana River, Hola Ama, a public primary school led with a score of 359.3, while Broadway Academy, a private school had amean score of 339. In Taita Taveta, St Jude’s Academy and St Agnes Primary both tied at a mean score of 350.

The results also saw public schools in the region up their performance. But private schools dominated top ranks.

Kwale’s Masimbani Primary School, whose mean score rose from 382.2 last year to 383.3, has showed consistent good performance.

The headteacher, Mr John Kanga, said he was impressed by the results and hopes to post good results next year.

NEEDY PUPILS

“In 2018, we were number one in all the public schools in Coast region, we hope to do the same this year,” said Mr Kanga.

Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani lauded the splendid performance of Masimbani Primary School for topping the county for the second time.

She pledged that the county will support the best but needy candidates with funds through the Elimu ni Sasa programme to join secondary schools.

There were surprises for someschools in the region. Some erstwhile best performers dipped as new trailblazers surfaced.

Busy Bee academy which is among the stars of the Coast got a mean score of 368 which is a drop from last year’s 381.

AT HELM

Kwale’s Mekaela Primary School’s mean score improved to 375.9 from 354 last year. The school’s manager, Mr Shadrack Kalisa, said 16 pupils out 84 scored 400 marks and above.

Tana River’s Hola Ama Primary School manag ed to hold its position at the helm.

In Lamu, Stone Town Academy, a private primary produced the county’s top candidate with 429 marks.

The school has been producing top students in the county since 2009.

The school’s manager, Mr Mohamed Abubakar, said besides producing the top candidate, the institution was the second best school overall in the county, behind Good Shepherd Academy in Mpeketoni with a mean score of 335.68.

NOTABLE

In Taita Taveta, Mwanyambo Primary, a public school produced the best candidate with Angela Wanjiru scoring 429 marks.

The headteacher, Mr Mlunga Mwaluma, said all the special students scored above average marks.

“We are happy because we have produced the best candidate in the county just like last year,” he said.

It was also notable that pupils in private schools did better than their counterparts in public institutions.

SECOND BEST

Springs preparatory Academy emerged the best in the county with a mean score of 354. St Agnes Primary School was the second best in the county with a mean score of 350.8, followed closely by St Jude Academy with a mean score of 350.