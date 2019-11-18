By OUMA WANZALA

Education stakeholders have started to arrive at Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters along Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi for the release of this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

Knec officials were holed up in a daylong meeting to plan on the release of the results after which invitation were sent on Sunday evening.

The stakeholders were directed to be at the Knec offices by 9am.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha is expected to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta before the results are released.

A total of 1,088,986 candidates sat for the examinations last month.

Marking of the examination was concluded on Friday and was done by 6,440 examiners for English composition and Kiswahili Insha papers.

The multiple choice papers were marked through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machine, which processes marked data from candidates’ answer sheets using specialised scanning.