By OUMA WANZALA

Andy Munyiri, the top candidate in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national exams, will now join Alliance High School in Kiambu.

Munyiri, a pupil at Damacrest Academy in Thogoto, emerged top in the KCPE tests after scoring 440 out of a possible 500 marks.

In the results of Form One selection announced on Monday, top girls in the exam — June Jeptoo and Onyango Flavian, who tied at 439 marks — landed slots at Pangani Girls and Alliance Girls respectively.

A total of 1,075,201 out of 1,083,456 candidates got chances to join secondary schools, according to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

OVERAGE CANDIDATES

This was after some 8,255 candidates were excluded because they are refugees, prisoners or overage.

“I’m going to seek audience with his excellency the president on the fate of overage candidates in the spirit of 100 percent transition to secondary schools,” Prof Magoha said.

He was speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi.

In the results, a total of 33,009 candidates were selected to join national schools, 184,816 got places in extra county schools, 188,454 in county schools, 777 were placed in special needs schools (777) while 669,145 landed slots in sub-county schools.

At the same time, Prof Magoha asked secondary school principals not to turn away needy students for failure to raise the required school fees.

Prof Magoha also called on parents who are financially stable to contribute towards the development of infrastructure in schools.

But he said this should be voluntary and parents who lack resources should not be compelled to contribute.

Prof Magoha reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that every learner transits from primary to secondary school.

FACILITATE ENROLMENT

“To address barriers to secondary education, the Ministry will continue working with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to facilitate the enrolment of every child in secondary school,” said Prof Magoha.

He added that the administrative arms of the national government will work with county and sub-county education officials to ensure that no child is locked out of secondary school education.