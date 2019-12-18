2019 KCSE: Top schools with A scores
Wednesday December 18 2019
The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the 2019 Form Four national exam results Wednesday.
Prof Magoha announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.
Here are the top schools with A scores.
- The Kenya High -76
- Kapsabet High School - 49
- Alliance High School - 48
- Moi High School, Kabarak - 30
- Alliance Girls School - 27
- Maryhill Girls High School - 25
- Maseno School - 23
- Nairobi School - 23
- Mangu High School - 23
- Moi Girls High School, Eldoret - 21