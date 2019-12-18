Magoha releases 2019 KCSE exam results

By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Wednesday released the 2019 Form Four national exam results.

Prof Magoha announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

The Education minister announced that 125,746 candidates scored C+ and above. A total of 627 candidates scored grade A.

He gave the report from the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road.

Education officers and stakeholders were present at the Knec headquarters for the big announcement on the tests that mark transition from secondary school to university and college.

