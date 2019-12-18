By OUMA WANZALA

Buluma Tony of Kapsabet Boys High School is the best candidate overall in the 2019 Form Four national exams.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said Tonny emerged the best after garnering 87.159 points

Other top candidates in the tests include:

Barasa Maryanne Njeri of Kenya High School

David Odhiambo of Kapsabet High School

Antonny Owuor of Maseno School

Natasha Wawira, Kizito Ezra of Moi High School Kabarak

Long’ali Chepengat of Alliance Girls' School

Hellen Njoki Ndathi of The Kenya High

Siele Chelang’at Aileen of Moi Forces Lanet

Laura Chelangat Ruto of St Brigit Girls High School in Kiminini.