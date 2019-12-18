Buluma Tony emerges top in 2019 KCSE exams
Wednesday December 18 2019
Buluma Tony of Kapsabet Boys High School is the best candidate overall in the 2019 Form Four national exams.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said Tonny emerged the best after garnering 87.159 points
Other top candidates in the tests include:
- Barasa Maryanne Njeri of Kenya High School
- David Odhiambo of Kapsabet High School
- Antonny Owuor of Maseno School
- Natasha Wawira, Kizito Ezra of Moi High School Kabarak
- Long’ali Chepengat of Alliance Girls' School
- Hellen Njoki Ndathi of The Kenya High
- Siele Chelang’at Aileen of Moi Forces Lanet
- Laura Chelangat Ruto of St Brigit Girls High School in Kiminini.
The CS said overall, there was great improvement in performance this year compared to 2018.