By OUMA WANZALA

Education officials Wednesday seized 35 mobile phones that were being used by Form Four candidates to cheat in national examinations in a school in Eastleigh in Nairobi.

The police also arrested 26 people among them candidates at St Teresa's Primary School in Eastleigh which is a private examination centre.

In what appeared to be determination by examination cartels to have their way in the national examinations despite tough rules, the candidates were being fed with answers from people believed to be teachers.

Wednesday evening, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) acting chief executive officer Dr Mercy Karogo were holed up in a crisis meeting at the institution after the arrest.

COLLUDING TEACHERS

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha confirmed that several candidates and teachers at the school had been seized warning that the government will not relent in its efforts to have credible examinations.

Prof Magoha explained that those who were involved in cheating had photocopied the examination materials answered the questions and relayed back the answers to the candidates at the examination centre through mobile phones.

“The candidates were busted by our officers who visited the institution,” said Prof Magoha warning that the government will not spare examination cartels this time round.

The Cabinet Secretary said despite tough rules some candidates with the aid of some teachers and parents are determined to cheat. He warned that the consequences for such actions will be dire.

QUESTIONABLE MORALS

“Most of those answers that are provided by teachers appear to be wrong. We must re-evaluate our morals as a society to end this practice of cheating in national examinations,” said Prof Magoha.

Wednesday, the candidates who started their examinations on Monday wrote English (creative composition and essays based on set texts) and Chemistry paper two in the afternoon.

Today (Thursday), the candidates will write Kiswahili - (insha) and Kiswahili - (lugha) before concluding the week on Friday with Chemistry (Practical).

On Tuesday, Police in Kisii arrested 11 people for alleged impersonation in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations.

Education officials and senior police officers raided the school; Milimani Ramasha Academy early Tuesday morning and managed to arrest the eleven while an unknown number of other 'students' also managed to escape.

In Garissa, police arrested candidates at a private examination centre on allegations of having access to examination materials before time.

UNRELENTING CHEATS

The government had issued tough examination rules from the onset of the examinations hoping to deter exam cheats, but it appears they are determined to have their way.

The examination which started on Monday will end on November 27.

Prof Magoha last week directed examination officials to strictly enforce the measures that are meant to ensure the security of the examinations from the container to examination centres.

“All centre managers must travel in designated vehicles and be escorted by security as directed. This will help to stamp out the cases of early exposure that were reported in some areas last year,” said Prof Magoha.